the government wants to negotiate, will the jihadists accept?

In Mali, the information has been causing a stir since the beginning of the week, the transitional government mandated the High Islamic Council to initiate a dialogue with the Malian jihadist groups that are rampant in the country. The Jnim (Support Group for Islam and Muslims) of Iyad Ag Ghaly, and the Katiba Macina of Amadou Koufa, which is a component. For the moment, it is only a “good offices mission” which must establish contact. The final objective is to find common positions to put an end to the attacks and the fighting that have plagued the country for nearly ten years. If this option of dialogue raises many questions, in particular on the possible contours of such an agreement, the first question that arises is the following: are the jihadist groups ready to start such discussions?

Neither Katiba Macina, nor Jnim, nor Aqmi, their parent company, have yet officially reacted.

Several elements lead us to believe that they can favorably welcome the Malian government’s offer of dialogue. First, because contacts are regularly, and for a long time, established, especially when it comes to the release of hostages.

This was the case a year ago, during the release of Soumaïla Cissé, Sophie Pétronin and two Italians. The Malian intelligence services were then in direct contact with Jnim executives, in particular Seidane Ag Hitta, one of Iyad Ag Ghaly’s lieutenants.





At the beginning of the month, it’s the Colombian nun Sister Gloria who has been released and, again this week, Prime Minister Choguel Maïga affirmed that discussions were being held for the hostages still detained.

But these are only one-off negotiations, on a precise point, with a single and well-defined object of discussion, not negotiations having to define the various means of establishing long-term peace.

The previous Niono

However, such negotiations already exist, at the local level: in the circle of Niono, the High Islamic Council obtained last March an unprecedented ceasefire agreement with Katiba Macina fighters.

Fragile agreement, it was broken and new discussions are struggling to put it back on its feet, but which would not have been possible without the approval of the hierarchy of these fighters: Amadou Koufa, for Katiba Macina, and above him Iyad Ag Ghaly, for the Jnim.

Prerequisite of size

Will these jihadist leaders agree to initiate at the national level what they have tried locally? In a March 2020 press release, the Jnim seriously considers this possibility, but poses a major prerequisite: that the French soldiers and the peacekeepers of the Minusma leave Mali. A way to open and close the door at the same time.

Even today, despite the strong diplomatic tensions accumulated since the military coup of August 2020 and which have continued to strengthen in recent weeks, between Bamako and the international community, the transitional authorities have until here recalled their desire to continue their cooperation with France and with all their partners.

Balance of power

Finally, jihadist groups are not currently in a weak position on the ground. Although they regularly suffer losses, their presence – in central Mali in particular – continues to grow, with certain parts of the territory even falling under their control.

The Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulaye Diop has moreover invoked last week the security situation to justify a possible postponement of the elections supposed to mark the end of the Transition.

So not sure that these groups find their interest in opening peace negotiations today. Unless they take advantage of the current balance of power to try to impose their conditions as much as possible.