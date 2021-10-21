The huge double whammy for Chelsea

What follows after this advertisement

At the moment, Chelsea are unstoppable. After their two big hiccups against Manchester City (0-1) and Juventus (0-1) at the end of last month, the Blues have just made a third win in a row after their success against Malmö. The Swedes did not weigh very heavily at Stamford Bridge since they were corrected 4-0.

In the standings, the Londoners have consolidated their second place, three points behind Juventus, and can even take a big step towards qualification with the second leg in Sweden in two weeks. But all was not rosy for Thomas Tuchel. The duo Romelu Lukaku-Timo Werner was indeed injured during the first period!





The Belgian came out first, around the 23rd minute of play, with an ankle injury, while the German gave up his place just before the break with a hamstring injury. A double blow for Chelsea who will have to compose without two of their best elements, and especially their top scorer in the league (Lukaku, 3 goals) while the English team is preparing to play five matches in 17 days.

Two extended absences?

“If I had known before, I wouldn’t have done it. But you can’t know that before and he had to be on the ground. I told him about the situation, I think he has a little mental fatigue. I think that’s also normal, but he’s our number nine and is our benchmark. It is not a muscle injury or because of physical fatigue. He’s a little over-the-top, that’s my opinion and maybe I’m not right. But it was a moment to give him confidence and let him play ”, said Thomas Tuchel at a press conference.

The German coach then said his two attackers would stay away from the pitch for a while. “I have no regrets, things like that can happen. It was bad luck. Romelu has twisted his ankle and Timo has a hamstring injury. It will take some time for both. We need more exams to be more precise, but they will be absent for some matches ”.