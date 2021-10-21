“the inflation compensation” is “a measure not immediate, not fair and not targeted” for the UFC-Que Choisir

According to the consumer association UFC-Que Choisir, the measure announced by Jean Castex on Thursday to help some French people cope with the rise in fuel prices “does not take into account real expenses”.

“The inflation allowance” is a measure “not immediate, not fair and not targeted” lamented on Franceinfo Thursday Alain Bazot, president of UFC-Que Choisir. This measure was announced by Jean Castex to allow French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month to cope with the increase in fuel prices. It will take the form of a payment of 100 euros which will take place from December.

The measure “is not immediate” because he goes “have to wait until the end of December to receive this check in Santa’s hood”. Above all, Alain Bazot denounces compensation “which is not fair and not targeted. To want to make it too simple, we take a measure that does not take into account the real expenses”. He points out that some people “hardly use a car. They will receive 100 euros, so much the better.” However, others “use it a lot, and the 100 euros are not up to the expense”. He adds that this compensation ignores “those who heat themselves with fuel”, notably “in rural areas”, “[laissant] thus consumers on the side of the road “.





Alain Bazot also expressed his incomprehension in the face of the “tariff shield”, set up for gas and electricity, and which will be maintained. “throughout the year 2022”, also announced Jean Castex. “When we say that we are blocking, it is a simple deferral in order to pay better. That we do not say. It is clear that we will have to pay at the end of this blockage.” He ruled that the freeze intervened on already very high tariffs, therefore “after the bamboo blow. The reaction was too late.”