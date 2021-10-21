The iPhone manufacturer (Foxconn) presents 3 electric cars with big autonomy

Notably known for making iPhones, Foxconn is launching an assault on electric vehicles with three models freshly presented at its Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 event. It is about an SUV, a sedan and a bus. .

The field of electric cars is attracting a lot of envy, and not just historic companies from the automotive industry. Little by little, a small group of companies began to emerge, a priori nothing to do with this sector, but arousing a certain interest in connected vehicles.

Among the recent examples observed, let us quote Apple or Xiaomi, but also Foxconn, which has just presented three electric models on the occasion of the Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 event. Is it a surprise? Not really. The Taiwanese industrial group had indeed invested 310 million dollars in 2020 to carry out this type of project.

Autonomy of 700 km and more

What’s funny here is Foxconn’s main area of ​​expertise: iPhone manufacturing. The company has worked closely with Apple for many years and is opening up to new horizons here through an electric trio stamped under another brand name, Foxtron.

What will its first three vehicles be called? Model C, Model E and Model T, which correspond respectively to an SUV, a sedan and a bus. However, it is not certain that these names are final: the name “Model E” belongs to the latest news to Ford which should kindly veto.

Whatever, Foxconn took the opportunity to unveil the first technical characteristics of its trendy vehicles.





Model C

This electric SUV will be based on four main pillars to appeal to the general public: its design, its interior space, its power and its energy consumption. This is a compact SUV considering its 4.64 meters long – the Tesla Model 3 measures 4.69 meters – and its wheelbase of 2.86 meters (2.90 meters for the Tesla Model Y ).

Foxconn promises a space large enough to accommodate up to 7 passengers on board, supplemented by plenty of storage. In terms of performance and range, count on a 0 to 100 km / h reached in 3.8 seconds and a range of 700 kilometers.

Model

The Model E belongs to the luxury sedan segment. The collaboration with Pininfarina, an Italian car body styling company, has surely had something to do with this. Inside, the back seat can be transformed into an office, when your mobile device, connected to the system, extends the digital experience within the car. For example, it will be possible to open a door using facial recognition.

Foxconn evokes an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in the space of 2.8 seconds, for a range of 750 kilometers.

Model T

Finally, the Model T bus is intended for the transport of groups of people, with a range of around 400 kilometers and a charging speed that will allow it to recover 120 kilometers per hour.

To complete all of its operations, Foxconn will rely on the Lordstown (Ohio) plant – sold by General Motors in 2019 – and a future industrial site built in Wisconsin. A way for her to supply the American market thanks to local production. In Taiwan, she will work alongside Yulon Motor.