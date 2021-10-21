The kidney of a pig transplanted into humans, a world first

American scientists have achieved the feat of making the kidney of a genetically modified pig work on a human. While around 15,000 people in France are waiting for a kidney transplant, this advance gives rise to hope for the sick.

Pigs to save the lives of organ seekers? This is the hope given to us by American science with the first transplant of a pig kidney into humans. On September 25 at NYU Langone Hospital in New York City, a patient did not reject this animal transplant. For two and a half days, the kidney worked well: it produced urine. Then, this brain-dead man’s life support was turned off, ending the experiment. If the kidney was not strictly speaking implanted inside the human body, it was connected to the blood vessels of this patient, whose family had authorized the experiment, at the level of the top of his leg.

“A very important intermediate step”

Robert Montgomery, director of the transplant institute at that hospital, acknowledged that these results were “limits”, especially because of the short period of experimentation. “What would have happened after three weeks, three months, three years, it remains a question, he admitted. But it is nevertheless a very important intermediate step, which tells us that a priori, at least initially, things will go well. ” Larger clinical trials could start from here, he says “A year or two”.

Scientists have run into a problem: the human body contains antibodies that attack a type of sugar that is normally present “On all pig cells”, which causes “Immediate rejection” of the organ, detailed Robert Montgomery. But this time the animal was genetically modified to no longer produce this sugar and there was no “Rapid kidney rejection” found.





At the heart of “xenotransplantation”

If success is confirmed for other patients, pigs could one day be raised to provide organs to humans who need them: kidneys, lungs, but also hearts. In France, more than 700 people died in 2019 out of the 26,000 waiting for an organ, according to data compiled by the Greffes + collective, which brings together nine patient and family associations.

“I think people, especially those who are waiting […], will see this as a potential miracle ”, rejoiced the professor, who himself had a heart transplant almost three years ago. Other experts have greeted the news cautiously, preferring to wait for the detailed results of the study in a scientific journal (which is expected next month).

On the defense of the animal cause, it ticks. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) association strongly rejects this potential alternative to traditional organ transplants. “Pigs are not spare parts and should never be used as such just because humans are too egotistical to donate their bodies to patients desperate for organ transplants”, lambasted the animal association.

The “Xenotransplantation”, transplant from animal to human, is not new. Doctors have attempted cross-species transplants since at least the 17th century, with the earliest experiments focusing on primates. In 1984, a baboon heart was transplanted to a baby but the little one, nicknamed “Baby Fae”, had only survived twenty days. Heart valves from pigs were already widely used in humans and their skin can also benefit transplants from severe burns.

Update : updated this Thursday, October 21 at 15:52 with the reaction of the animalist association Peta.