The Kirchberg takes on the appearance of an entrenched camp

It is an understatement to say that the demonstration of Polish minors planned before the Court of Justice of the European Union scares the authorities. Protection devices, barricades and barbed wire have invaded the surrounding streets.

Security

Patrick JACQUEMOT It is an understatement to say that the demonstration of Polish minors planned before the Court of Justice of the European Union scares the authorities. Protection devices, barricades and barbed wire have invaded the surrounding streets.

These are visitors whose capital would have gone well. Of course, the summer tourist season has not been flourishing, but the arrival of 2,000 Poles on Friday in Luxembourg will not help the affairs of the country’s hoteliers and restaurateurs. And even less those of the Grand Ducal police who pulled out all the stops in the face of this arrival of angry minors. Deep miners determined to make their voices heard and show off their power.

Expected in the morning before the Court of Justice of the European Union (9:30 am), the protesters came to refute the arguments that led to the closure of the open-cast coal mine in Thurau. The neighboring Czech Republic had complained about the pollution caused by the operation of the site, and despite European injunctions to stop production, the Polish authorities are slow to apply the measure. The conflict to be settled by the magistrates sitting in Kirchberg, the angry miners decided to make the trip.

Click on an image to open the photo gallery

The tram users circulated under guard this Thursday. Not sure that tomorrow the connections will be provided all day … Photo: Guy Jallay





The tram users circulated under guard this Thursday. Not sure that tomorrow the connections will be provided all day … Photo: Guy Jallay



The shops of the Infinity shopping mall have to worry about if the anger of the minors were to boil over. Photo: Guy Jallay





Unique landscape around the European Court of Justice. Tomorrow, the Luxembourg forces will even receive reinforcements from Belgian police. Photo: Guy Jallay

And now the police are forced to establish a strict perimeter not only directly around the Court, but in many streets of the business district. Thus, for several hours, the sector has been turning into an impregnable bastion and the employees of several large companies and institutions have been instructed not to come to work tomorrow …

The battle of the A1 There is no question that the flow of minors does not come to cause concern in the Luxembourg capital but also in its surroundings. Thus, this Friday, access to the Wasserbillig rest area (Total station) will be prohibited and the Mertert and Schengen interchanges on the A1 motorway inaccessible. A system set up from 6 am.

Traffic in the direction of Luxembourg-City can only be done on one lane.

Barricades, barbed wire, machinery to disperse the crowds: the device put in place has something to impress. But there is no question of procrastinating with the safety of goods and people. The police even set up a special hotline for this Friday of probable clashes (244-24 27 24).

The agents on the phone will be able to indicate the various alternative routes put in place, the diverted bus lines or the parking bans in force until this social tornado is allowed to pass.

In addition, the police will mobilize their men around the procession which has planned to go in front of the Embassy of the Czech Republic, at the Schuman roundabout. To have as many staff as possible, the choice was made to close eight police stations on October 22 (Merl-Belair, Limpertsberg, Kirchberg, Gare-Hollerich, Gasperich, Bonnevoie, Ville-haute and Hesperange).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and subscribe to our 5 p.m. newsletter.