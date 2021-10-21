The Kirchberg will be cordoned off, 2,000 Poles expected

Some 840 Luxembourg and Belgian police officers, armored vehicles and sprinklers mobilized, roads and even portions of motorways closed to traffic, buses diverted, drones banned in the sky of Kirchberg … The Luxembourg capital is preparing to live a day of demonstration under high tension, this Friday.







A conflict with the Czech Republic

On May 21, the CJEU ordered Poland to “immediately cease” the exploitation of the mine, neighboring the Czech Republic, at the request of Prague, which denounces its pollution of the environment on its territory. Warsaw had refused, this lignite mine (poor quality coal) providing about 7% of electricity in Poland. At the end of September, the Court had once again questioned Poland and ordered it to pay a daily fine of 500,000 euros to Brussels, until the mine was stopped.

This mine directly and indirectly employs thousands of Poles, and its closure would be a disaster for the region.







The Polish union Solidarnosc will indeed demonstrate, from 9:30 am, in front of the Court of Justice of the EU, to denounce the decision of the CJEU to close the Turow mine. Some 2,000 Poles are expected in front of the CJEU and then in front of the Embassy of the Czech Republic – the country at the origin of the complaint before the CJEU (see box) – not far from Boulevard Schuman.

Closed roads and interchanges

Police say “it is recommended to avoid non-essential travel in this area.” Roads will be closed to traffic as of Thursday evening. The Kennedy and Konrad Adenauer boulevards, as well as their neighboring streets, the Bech bridge, and the surroundings of the Schuman roundabout, will be affected.

Just like the motorways, from 6 a.m. on Friday morning: the Wasserbillig area on the A1 motorway will be closed. The Mertert (A1) interchanges in the direction of Luxembourg and Schengen (A13) in the direction of Luxembourg will be inaccessible and traffic to the capital will be on a single lane, on a reduced section between the Mertert and Potaschberg interchanges on the A1 and at the Schengen interchange on the A13. Bus lines will also be disrupted (see below).

The Limpertsberg, Kirchberg, Ville-Haute, Gare-Hollerich, Bonnevoie, Gasperich, Merl-Belair and Hesperange police stations will be closed but the Luxembourg police station will continue to provide interventions. A telephone number dedicated to the population (244 242724) will be operational for the duration of the event (from 8 a.m. until the end of the event).



Big resources will be deployed (Editpress)

Impacted bus lines – Lines 6, 16, 18, 21, 86 and 88



The lines will be diverted in both directions between the Rout Bréck-Pafendall and Antoine de St-Exupéry stops via avenue John F. Kennedy and rue Érasme. The BEI Quais 1 + 2 and Jean Monnet Quais 1 + 2 stops in bd Konrad Adenauer will be removed and replaced by the Rout Bréck-Pafendall and Léon Hengen stops (Quai 1 towards the city center and Quai 3 towards Kirchberg) . – Line 12



Between the Rout Bréck – Pafendall and Bleuets stops, line 12 will be diverted in both directions by avenue John F. Kennedy. The Philharmonie / MUDAM Quais 1 + 2, Niedergrünewald Quais 1 + 2 and Léon Hengen Quais 1 + 2 stops will be removed. A provisional stop in both directions in rue des Coquelicots, near the junction with rue du Fort Thungen. – Lines 25 and 81



Lines 25 and 81 will be diverted in both directions between St Vith stops and Boulevard Konrad Adenauer, via Boulevard Prince Charles. The stops Paul Noesen Quais 1 + 2, Jean Monnet Quais 1 + 2 and Antoine de St Exupéry Quais 1 + 2 (line 25) will be removed and replaced by provisional stops in rue de Kirchberg / junction rue Paul Noesen, and in the Boulevard Prince Charles / Val des Bons-Malades junction.

– Line 32



Between the Rout Bréck-Pafendall and Antoine de St Exupéry stops, line 32 will be diverted in both directions via avenue John F. Kennedy and rue Érasme. The Philharmonie / MUDAM Quais 1 + 2, Niedergrünewald Quais 1 + 2 and Léon Hengen Quai 2 stops will be removed and replaced by the Rout Bréck-Pafendall and Léon Hengen stops (Quai 1 towards the city center). – Line 72



The departure of line 72 towards the Geesseknäppchen campus will be from the Léon Hengen Quai 3 stop (rue Érasme) instead of the Jean Monnet stop. – Night lines City Night Bus



From the Rout Bréck-Pafendall stop in the direction of Kirchberg: line CN4 will be diverted by avenue John F. Kennedy. The Philharmonie / MUDAM Quai 1 and Niedergrünewald Quai 1 stops will be canceled. The CN5 line will be diverted by avenue John F. Kennedy, rue Érasme and boulevard Konrad Adenauer. The BEI Quai 1 and Paul Noesen Quai 1 stops will be canceled. (mc / The essential)