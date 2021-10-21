the leaders would have tried a blow to dismiss Claude Puel before Angers

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – OGC Nice: The debrief and the presentation of the Derby

Threatened by the supporters even before the ASSE – SCO Angers match, decisive for whether or not he remains on the bench of the Greens, Claude Puel will know whatever happens on a complicated Friday day. On the management side, we are thinking about all the possible options to part with Castres and his very large salary (€ 250,000 per month).

Puel would have refused a reclassification solution

Aware that the manager will not resign, the Loire leaders had thought of an idea to pacify (a little) the environment while avoiding having to pay large severance payments. Indeed, according to Le 10 Sport, Claude Puel would have been offered the possibility of leaving his managerial position to be “promoted” to another position at the club until the end of his contract.

Claude Puel denounces “fake news” about him

A solution aimed at removing Claude Puel from the field which has obviously not been validated by the main interested party, who reaffirmed his motivation at a press conference on Thursday: “I am not used to putting myself forward. I want to give my all with my staff for the team. There is an environment with a lot of fake news about me, but I don’t care. (…) I’m not going to spread out. My action, I have been leading it for two years. And I am on a mission ”.

As every time he is in this complicated situation with the supporters (at OL and Nice in particular), the 60-year-old technician is closed to all discussions. If the leaders of Saint-Etienne want to separate from Claude Puel, we will have to go to the cashier …





