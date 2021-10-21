The League wants 1.5 billion euros for its commercial subsidiary

For months, the LFP has been working on the creation of a commercial subsidiary, of which it would have at least 80%, as provided for in the future law to be adopted on December 13. But with the desire to join a financial partner likely to immediately provide it with the funds necessary for the survival of the clubs, which lost a record total of € 730 million in 2020-2021, despite one more debt write-off. of € 250 million from shareholders.
On Wednesday, a presentation of the project was made to all the clubs by Vincent Labrune, the president of the LFP, accompanied by representatives of two investment banks (Lazard and Centerview) and a law firm (Darrois). It emerges that before launching, the LFP intends to probe the market with a very specific objective: it claims from the various funds possibly interested in an entry into the capital of its commercial subsidiary an amount of 1.5 billion euros. While asking them to indicate the precise percentage of shares in the company they are claiming (which should be around 10%) for that amount.
“Distribution to clubs” and “reserve funds”
The idea is to immediately obtain, as an advance, part of this sum to allow the clubs to breathe and invest. Of this 1.5 billion euros, as indicated in the document given to all participants, there would be “Distribution to clubs within a calendar and according to modalities to be defined”, but also “The constitution of a reserve fund” to alleviate hard knocks, and ” a funding “ of the structure.
The document drawn up by the two banks will now be sent to the main funds, selected on the basis of their strength but also their knowledge of the sports business.
The ” Phase 1 “, between the end of October and the end of November, must allow “Internal investor analysis” and the reception “Indicative offers”. Then “Phase 2”, between the end of November and “Mid-end of January”, must be used for ” trades “ with the funds before “Receipt of firm offers”. Finally, the phase of “Signature” will be devoted to “Final negotiations” and the “Signature of legal documentation”.
PSG support
If this whole process is successful, then it will be necessary for the clubs to formally decide whether or not to embark on this path. And then, to agree on a system of distribution between them of the amounts contributed by the fund, which will not be the simplest … But in this matter, the LFP has for the moment an asset: its unity. In Spain, La Liga signed with CVC Capital Partners, but was refused by Real Madrid, Barça and Athletic Bilbao, which lowered its valuation. In France, the PSG, the locomotive of the L1, supports this idea, which is a minimum starting point if it wants to see the light of day.