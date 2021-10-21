the League wants to relocate the match, the place already known!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

After the Champions Trophy, a championship day? The Professional Football League has made a habit for several seasons of relocating the meeting between the winner of the championship and the Coupe de France, before the season, to broaden its audience. This season, the match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC took place in Israel, for example.

According to information from The team, Vincent Labrune and the League would now have plans to organize a Ligue 1 day in China, in Shanghai. The meeting between Monaco and OL, scheduled for the weekend of February 4 to 6, was chosen by the LFP. The objective is to increase the visibility of the championship abroad, while Ligue 1 remains below its European competitors on this point. This weekend was chosen because of the absence of the European Cup and international truce, to promote such a trip.

Jean-Michel Aulas, president of OL, reacted in the daily columns to this project: ““ The League, with its president Vincent Labrune, is at the origin of this project. I invited Oleg (Petrov, vice-president of Monaco) to dinner on Saturday night for the match. We talked about it at length. Monaco agrees, and I gave an agreement in principle on condition that the logistics follow because it still makes a big trip. But indeed, Monaco and we agree to relocate the match for the month of February. This is an ambitious operation for the image of the L1 and its distribution. “We should therefore be heading for a first in the history of Ligue 1.



