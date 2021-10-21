the man who beheaded his grandfather has been arrested, who is he?





08:50 – The individual would have typed at the home of a resident According to various sources, the man was arrested after tapping at the home of a resident. The latter would have immediately called the gendarmes, finding his behavior suspicious.

08:41 – No “resistance” According to the gendarmerie, his arrest by the soldiers of the Bollène territorial brigade was carried out without resistance. The individual was unarmed and was exhausted and just dressed in shorts.

08:38 – The man arrested last night The manhunt ended without a bloodbath. The man who was suspected of having beheaded his grandfather was arrested in the town of Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux (Drôme).

The prefecture of Vaucluse had quickly issued a search notice for the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Bollène following the macabre discovery with a photo of the suspect, who “dangerous and armed”. # Bollene ???? Intervention #gendarmerie In progress.

more than 100 #gendarmes mobilized.

⚠️ ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? of the Barry massif.

Person on the run, potentially dangerous and armed: if you see him, do not intervene yourself and immediately contact 17. pic.twitter.com/tRk8aT3PbR – National Gendarmerie (@Gendarmerie) October 20, 2021

10/20/21 – 23:31 – Which numbers contacted in case of information? END OF LIVE – The population is invited to collaborate in the event of information. If 17 can be contacted in the event that you stumble upon the fugitive, the town of Bollène has also set up a number. This is 04 90 30 36 85.



20/10/21 – 22:41 – Security will be reinforced around schools Thursday in Bollène After the beheading of a man on Wednesday, October 20, and while the main suspect is still actively sought, the city of Bollène has decided to strengthen security around schools tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, Le Dauphiné understands . However, the device could not be put in place if the police manage to find the fugitive by then.

20/10/21 – 22:18 – A helicopter equipped with a thermal camera requisitioned According to Le Dauphiné, since around 8:30 p.m., the men mobilized on the ground to find the suspect, accused of having beheaded his grandfather, are supported by a gendarmerie helicopter which is equipped with a thermal camera. The craft then seemed to have been assigned to fly over Barry Hill.

20/10/21 – 21:49 – The terrorist trail removed Is this an isolated gesture? Of an attack? According to a source close to the AFP investigation, quoted by La Provence, “the terrorist trail is absolutely not privileged at this stage of the flagrance investigation”.

20/10/21 – 21:26 – The Barry massif sector to avoid The police appeal to the local population. While the manhunt continues around Bollène, the objective is still to find the main suspect, accused of having beheaded his own grandfather, the gendarmerie said in its call for witnesses posted on Twitter , that the Barry massif should be avoided as much as possible in the coming hours. It seems that the research is concentrated in the area.

10/20/21 – 9:03 PM – How is the man on the run dressed? Since the beginning of the afternoon, the alleged perpetrator has been actively sought by the police. France 3 PACA indicates that it is a 37-year-old man, possibly wearing shorts and a black t-shirt. He would have taken refuge in the wood of Barry, according to the mayor of Bollène.