The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6: Hilona angry with the production, she denounces the editing of the show

For several weeks now, W9 has been broadcasting the sixth season of the Marseillais vs. the rest of the world and like every year, there are many dramas. Among the latter, we can count the trio Hilona, ​​Julien Bert, who is lynched by Internet users because of his behavior in the program, Océane El Himer. As a reminder, on his arrival in the adventure, the young man, who landed as a single person, got closer to Marine’s twin sister and subsequently, they became a couple. Then, Giuseppa’s “big sister” entered the competition and inevitably, when she saw that her ex-boyfriend started to rebuild her life, she suffered enormously. Between the bursts of tears and the clashes, these last episodes of the cross country are rich in emotions, especially for Hilona!





Hilona – Credit (s): Instagram hilonagos_off

Moreover, as reported by the Instagram account marie_spy_news, the candidate spoke on her social networks and mentioned the episodes of Marseillais vs the rest of the world 6 and what internet users think. “For those who don’t understand me, who say that I had only to leave him alone since I had left him, etc., I totally understand you. In view of the montages, the lyrics and what you see, you can understand that. But it’s reality TV, don’t forget! The edits are made so that you think what we want to make you think and people are not necessarily sincere all the time “ she declared.

Hilona, ​​who broke up with Julien Bert a few days ago, has difficulty with the distribution of Marseillais vs the rest of the world 6 and this, in particular because of the editing of the episodes. For the young woman, this is not representative of reality and for this reason, she is very angry with the production of the flagship show of W9. And you meltynauts, what do you think of what you see on your screens? Also, know that according to Bastos, the elimination of Tristan would have been orchestrated by the production of the cross.