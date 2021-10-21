The Minister Delegate for Gender Equality Élisabeth Moreno believes that the rules of Miss France are “has been” and wants “they change”

The Minister Delegate for Gender Equality Élisabeth Moreno said Thursday that the rules governing the Miss France contest were “has been” and wished “they change”. “I think that Miss France is part of our traditions, of our culture. What questions me are the rules, which I find completely has been,” said Ms. Moreno, guest of the political show “Face aux Territoires” from TV5 Monde, Ouest-France and Nice-Matin. “Why can a Miss France not be ironic? Why is it that a candidate for Miss France who poses topless to fight against breast cancer is excluded? Why a Miss France could not not be a mom? ”she asked. “I think the rules are completely a thing of the past and it’s high time they changed,” she said.





On Monday, a feminist association (Dare feminism) announced that it had taken legal action, arguing that this “sexist” competition violated labor law. In its “annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, described the competition Miss France of “archaic caricature”. He had denounced in particular the requirement made to the candidates to be single and childless and never to have been married. The election of Miss France 2022 is to be held on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen. Miss Normandy, Amandine Petit, student in Caen, was elected Miss France 2021 in Puy-du-Fou last December.