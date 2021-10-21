The mouse cursor will go below the notch on MacBook Pro

The notch of the MacBook Pro surprised a lot of people, it is true that we did not expect such an appendage on the screen of a Mac. For some, it will be a real foil, when others will forget it after two minutes spent with their new laptop (as with the iPhone, in short). One of the questions that Apple did not answer during the keynote is how the mouse cursor would react in the presence of this growth.

On Reddit, LupusInsanus imagined four different behaviors. Two of them seem too bizarre to be really believable: collision (the cursor stops dead at the edge of the notch) and continuity (the cursor follows the contours of the notch).





Linda Dong, Apple Design Evangelist, given the answer to this question: the cursor moves below the notch, which should look like the first proposition above. We will see on part, next week, if the passage of the cursor in this side path will approach the “jump” that we can see in the video.

Developers, who can already adapt their applications to the new MacBook Pro screen, will have a lot of fun. This is the case of Marc Edwards, who imagined an equivalent of the Portal game for the mouse cursor: