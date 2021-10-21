the new amount of his new fortune would make even Jeff Bezos dizzy

Since the end of the summer, the battle to become the richest man in the world has been officially led by Elon Musk, the eccentric boss of Tesla and SpaceX. This one indeed finally succeeded in ridding his big competitor Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space company Blue Origin, with “only” $ 199 billion. Ridiculous. Elon now has an estimated fortune of around $ 240 million. And he could become much, much richer in the years to come. Achieving a record that would make anyone dizzy.

Elon musk, richer than rich

Known for leading Tesla, on the automotive side, and SpaceX in astronautics and space flight, Elon Musk is expected to grow ever richer over the years, so much so thathe could break an improbable record: that of becoming the first man on Earth to have a fortune exceeding 1000 billion dollars (1,000,000,000,000 $). If you have trouble imagining what that represents, reassure: you are normal.

According to Morgan Stanley’s head of automotive and space research, Adam Jonas, the founder of Tesla should therefore become the first “billionaire” in the world … thanks to SpaceX. The company, which is currently worth around $ 100 billion, is expected to reach $ 200 billion in the next few years.





When Space X takes off

For Adam Tomas, SpaceX’s greatest strength is the multiplicity of its activities: Earth observation, tourism and space exploration, but above all the Starlink satellites. In short, there is plenty to do. He even goes so far as to assert that “SpaceX Could Become the World’s Top Rated Company, in Any Industry”.

A speech that may seem surprising, when we know that Tesla is currently making a lot more money for the billionaire. The company is not to be outdone, since its shares have gained more than 35% since mid-August. But what should allow the space company to become even more important are the reusable Starship rockets. “As one customer said, talking about Starship is like talking about the Internet before Google”, says Morgan Stanley’s head of automotive and space research.

Recently estimated at $ 100 billion, Space X is currently the second largest privately held company in the world, behind Chinese company ByteDance. So can Elon Musk’s company get past him? We will have to watch all of this very closely in the coming years!