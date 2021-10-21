The new Mercedes S-Class already recalled

If you took delivery of your new S-Class a few months ago, it is very likely that you will receive a letter from the manufacturer in the coming weeks asking you to quickly contact your dealer.

Indeed, a series of fuel tanks, installed on vehicles assembled between February 8 and March 24, is leaking. It hardly seems believable, especially on a model priced over $ 100,000, but this problem can cause fuel leaks, creating a danger to following vehicles.





Launched in Germany, this recall has since been undertaken in Poland but there is no doubt that all the other markets where the Star brand is present will follow very quickly. In France, this operation, which bears the internal number 4790014, potentially only concerns a handful of cars, all bearing the EC type-approval number (box K of your registration card) e1 * 2007/46 * 2115 * 02-03.

For more information, you can log on to the manufacturer’s German website (www.mercedes-benz.de), call the customer relations service of the French subsidiary on 01 70 48 01 53, or contact your dealer directly.