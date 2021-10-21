The news of the day: the Core i5-12600K and Core i9-12900K from Intel, take the pose

This is probably the most important information of the day, finally after that of the delivery to come from my(we will speak about it again), because we have the right of the photos of the new processorsand more preciselyand, therefore the model in 6 cores P + 4 cores E and that in 8 cores P and 8 cores E.

Processors which will be made official on October 27 and which will arrive on the market on November 4.

Here now, the expected specifications of the three K models, but also of the three KF models without iGPU:





the 12600K and therefore the 12600KF will therefore be in 6C + 4c, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 16 Threads in total. The processor will embed 20 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 6C will run from 4.5 to 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.4 to 3.6 GHz.

For the 12700K and 12700KF we will have 8C + 4c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor will embed 25 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run at 4.7 5.0 GHz and the 4c ​​at 3.6 3.8 GHz.

Finally the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF, will offer 8C and 8c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor will embed 30 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 8C will run from 5.0 to 5.3 GHz and the 8c from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz.