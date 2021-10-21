The night of the Frenchies: Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert start strong

Holder, him, with Detroit, the other French NBA leader born in 2001, Killian Hayes, also struggled during a loss of the Pistons at home against Chicago (88-94), carried by Zach Lavine (34 points). The former Choletais remained fanny (0 point to 0/6, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for 2 stray balls). “No matter what happened, I know we will be better at other times”, could only hope the coach of Detroit Dwane Casey while the two teams will meet again on Saturday in Chicago.