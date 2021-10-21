The night of the Frenchies: Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert start strong

He signed in New York for that, to feed off the excitement of a legendary venue, Madison Square Garden, filled to the mouth (19,812 spectators for a capacity of 19,763 seats), vibrant with performances by Regenerated Knicks. Evan Fournier had the perfect scenario for his first official game in the colors white, orange and blue, actively contributing to a victory over Boston on Wednesday night after two overtime (138-134). ” It was crazy “, he summed up.
Evan Fournier started his season with a 32-point game, nearly double his average (17.1) in a last season split between Orlando and Boston. Better than that, in addition to being skilful (52% on shots) and complete (6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 1 against for 1 lost ball in 44 minutes), the offensive leader of the Blues scored the award-winning basket which definitely put the Knicks in front (136-134) 56 seconds from the end of second overtime.
This performance eclipsed Celtic’s huge game Jaylen Brown (46 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), who made up for the awkwardness of Jayson Tatum (23 misses), and passed the basket of Marcus Smart who had sent both teams into overtime to one second at the end of the fourth quarter. “It was mental, only mental, described Fournier, questioned on the floor. I had to be aggressive, be myself and help Julius (Randle, 35 points). “
Evan Fournier is not the only French to have shone from the start. Rudy Gobert also cracked a remarkable performance with 16 points (6/9) and 21 rebounds in 29 minutes in a direct duel against his former sidekick in Jazz, Derrick Favors. The game was unbalanced between Utah, which played at home, and Oklahoma City, promised bottom of the standings in the Western Conference.
The Thunder led ten seconds, after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first basket of the game, before conceding a 9-0, fielding a series of 17 failed three-pointers in a row and losing heavily. (107-86). Used in rotation by Australian rookie Josh Giddey, the French OKC leader Theo Maledon underwent the defensive pressure of the Jazz without managing to disentangle it (4 points to 1/6, 0/3 to 3 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists for 2 stray balls in 21 minutes).
Holder, him, with Detroit, the other French NBA leader born in 2001, Killian Hayes, also struggled during a loss of the Pistons at home against Chicago (88-94), carried by Zach Lavine (34 points). The former Choletais remained fanny (0 point to 0/6, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for 2 stray balls). “No matter what happened, I know we will be better at other times”, could only hope the coach of Detroit Dwane Casey while the two teams will meet again on Saturday in Chicago.
Among the French benefiting this season from a “two way” contract combining NBA and minor league, none has played. Petr cornelie (Denver) and Killian Tillie (Memphis) did not come into play while Joel ayayi (Washington) and Yves Pons (Memphis) weren’t on the scoresheet. Note that during the night from Thursday to Friday, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (Atlanta) will host Frank Ntilikina (Dallas) while the captain of the Blues, Nicolas batum, will kick off his season with the LA Clippers in San Francisco.