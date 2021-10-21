The Paris Bourse expected to decline

The Paris Bourse is expected to open slightly lower Thursday, taking the time to study a new round of corporate results and the latest report from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The futures contract of the flagship CAC 40 index fell 0.22% forty minutes before the opening of the session. On Wednesday, it finished up 0.54%.

Global supply difficulties, along with manpower shortages and concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19 slowed the growth of economic activity in the United States in early fall, a indicated Wednesday the Fed in its Beige Book.

This economic report also mentions short-term prospects which “remain positive”, however with greater “uncertainties” and “more cautious optimism”.

“This report serves as a basis for the next Fed meeting which will take place on November 2 and 3,” recalls John Plassard, investment manager at Mirabaud.

Wall Street closed in loose order on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices ending a breath of their all-time highs.

“Investors are increasingly questioning the sustainability of this bullish momentum after the publication of a (Beige Book) without much flavor”, comments John Plassard.

The French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, for his part, estimated on Wednesday that the supply problems which push up the prices, in particular those of energy, would persist “throughout the year 2022 “.

This Thursday, corporate publications continue in Europe and the United States.

Investors will also be watching the return of the ultra-indebted Chinese real estate group Evergrande to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where the stock plunged more than 10% during the first exchanges.





Values ​​to follow

Hermès: the luxury group maintained very strong growth in the third quarter, achieving 2.367 billion euros in sales, an increase of 40% compared to 2019 before the pandemic, thanks to strong growth in “all areas geographic “.

Pernod Ricard: the world number two in spirits announced a turnover up 22% in the first quarter of its staggered fiscal year, beyond analysts’ expectations and above its level before the health crisis.

Carrefour: the distributor announced a turnover of 20.4 billion euros in the third quarter, up 0.8% on a same-store basis over one year, in particular thanks to its good performance in Latin America.

Eurofins: still driven by solid activity linked to Covid-19, the French giant of analytical laboratories recorded clear growth in sales in the third quarter, leading it to once again revise its outlook for 2021 upwards.

Atos: in the midst of a bad financial and stock market situation, the French IT giant has announced the almost immediate departure of its general manager for two years Elie Girard, replaced by the current boss of Eutelsat Rodolphe Belmer.

Edenred: the French prepaid services company, parent company of Ticket Restaurant, has restored the objectives of its 2019/2022 strategic plan for next year, in view of the “strong commercial dynamism” which marked the activity of the third quarter.

Getlink: the group operating the Channel Tunnel posted revenue down 11.5% in the third quarter, hampered by continued travel restrictions between the UK and the continent during the summer.