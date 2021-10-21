the plug is now cheaper than the pump

The long-term rental specialist LeasePlan has just published a European-wide study which shows that the cost of owning an electric car is lower than that of thermal models.

You will also be interested

A European study shows that the total cost of owning a electric car is now lower than that of an internal combustion vehicle in most countries. Even if some sectors, such as city cars, are still a little more expensive in some countries, electricity is in most cases a wise choice in terms of budget.

This study, published by the long-term rental specialist duration LeasePlan, shows the disparities between countries regarding the total cost of owning and using a car. All types of models and all expenses combined, driving a car in Europe costs motorists on average each month between 743 euros (in Greece) and 1,138 euros (in Switzerland). In France, the amount is 887 euros.

It emerges from this study that electric cars are now much more affordable in a majority of countries in segments relating to sedans, premium or not. This is a little less true with regard to SUV and more for city cars. In the latter case, only 8 of the 22 countries studied show a lower total cost of ownership for an electric motor. Note that in France, in all cases, the electric solution is immediately the most economical.





Driving in ID.3 means spending 568 euros per month

To clearly illustrate this trend, the study also focuses on Volkswagen by comparing two of his models: theID.3 all electric and the famous Golf, available here in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. With the notable exception of Spain, the ID.3 is the cheapest everyday solution. If we stick to the French data, driving in ID.3 amounts to spending 568 euros per month, all inclusive. It is also the lowest score of all the countries observed. The overall budget allocated to a Golf extends from 715 euros in its petrol version to 849 euros in the model. hybrid rechargeable.

The report ” Car Cost Index 2021 »Carried out by LeasePlan analyzes the total cost of ownership and use of a car (TCO) in 22 European countries, in different market segments. This index takes into account the different costs involved in owning a car in each country, including energy / fuel, depreciation, taxes, insurance and maintenance. These costs are averaged over the first four years of ownership, assuming an annual mileage of 30,000 km.