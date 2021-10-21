The Polisario threatens to seize international justice

The Polisario Front this week threatened to take international courts to court over the oil deal between Morocco and the Israeli company Ratio Petroleum Partnership. In an interview with the Russian agency Sputnik, Oubi Bouchraya Bachir, representative of the movement in Europe and to the European Union (EU), denounced an activity which “can have serious consequences for the peace process in the region” , reports the Algerian agency APS.

“In the event of the launch of the exploitation of the Dakhla Atlantic block by the Israeli company Ratio Petroleum Partnership, the Front Polisario will use all the legal means at its disposal to bring to the international courts a request asking for the immediate suspension of this activity”, he threatened, accusing Morocco of “taking advantage of its diplomatic relations with Israel to protect itself politically, militarily and now economically in order to continue plundering the resources of the Saharawi people”.





Earlier this week, the separatist movement reacted quickly to the announcement of the signing of an agreement between Morocco and the Israeli oil company, covering the exploration of the Atlantic bloc of the city of Dakhla with an area of ​​approximately 109,000 square kilometers. “This agreement has no legal value because Morocco has no sovereignty over Western Sahara, as affirmed by the International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion of 1975 and reiterated by the Court of Justice of European Union (CJEU) in 2016 and 2018 and recently on September 29 ”, indicates the“ Sahrawi Petroleum and Mines Authority ”in a press release.