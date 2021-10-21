The prolonged absence of Princess Charlene worries Monegasques

The princess left the Rock since May. Rumors are rife about the state of health of the princess and her marriage.

Princess Charlene left Monaco for her native South Africa for more than five months now. What to worry Monegasques, they tell at the microphone of BFMTV.

“It’s rare to see a princess so far from her principality. We would be happy to see her in Monaco”, testifies an inhabitant of the Rock. “We wish her to recover very quickly and come back,” said another.

On the Rock, rumors are rife about the state of health of the princess and her couple. “A woman does not leave her husband for nothing, so something is happening so that she leaves him for six months,” insists a passerby.





“It’s still surprising,” laughs an onlooker. “Especially in such a short wedding time. It is true that it is a bit surprising.”

“We are told of carabistouilles”

According to the official version, Princess Charlene of Monaco is suffering from an infection of the ears, nose and throat contracted in May. She has reportedly been operated on several times in South Africa and is banned from flying.

A version not very convincing, assures Alix Girod de L’Ain, columnist at the magazine She: “It’s a little bit like a basket of crabs, it’s a bit Love glory and beauty over 2 square kilometers […] We are told of carabistouilles. “

Former swimmer, Charlene Lynette Wittstock, born in 1978, married Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. The ten years of marriage could not be celebrated in July in the Principality due to Charlene’s absence.

Monegasques are now impatiently awaiting November 19, the date of the national holiday. If Charlene is not back that day, her absence will officially seal her break with the Grimaldi clan, say the Monegasques.