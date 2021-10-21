the repeated theatrics end up enraging Internet users on Twitter

Koh-Lanta: Nothing is going well in this Koh-Lanta season. After the broadcast on Tuesday, October 19, Internet users were vehement following the advice of ambassadors. Discover the reactions of each other on the twittosphere!

It was not just the viewers who reacted to this very heated episode. Namadia’s wife also took to her Instagram account to express what was on her mind.

” Nothing surprises me anymore.”

“VShurt to see my husband eliminated, especially in this way, but the wheel is still turning”, She said on the social network. “I prefer him to be eliminated leaving a good image of him, rather than winning the adventure but with a bad image. He is true to himself from start to finish.”And to continue:“For my part, I am very disappointed with some people, but as I say, nothing surprises me anymore.”

Her husband, however, does not leave the survival game for good. He joins Coumba on the island of the banished. But this worries his wife all the more. “The worst case scenario I could imagine, Coumba against my husband, brother and sister, next week is going to break my heart.”, She concluded.

TF1 announced a new extraordinary season because of the casting. Indeed, the production brought together a breathtaking cast. Indeed, of the 10 men and 10 women who have impressed us in recent years, we find in this season which celebrates the 20 years of the show all the best adventurers. But we did not expect so much tension between the candidates!

Internet users attack Phil the ambassador

Last week, Phil and Laurent obtained the titles of ambassadors. But three other adventurers joined them. They had to face each other in a duel. Clémence and Ugo were thus able to return to the game. The latter two also had the title of ambassadors. But by being eliminated, Clémentine emptied her bag. And inevitably, it played on the vote of the other candidates.

This October 19 episode brought the two teams together. But there was a heated debate between the ambassadors. And the critics have flocked to Phil’s choices. A large number of Internet users did not appreciate it at all! Because he preferred to stay back rather than get wet. And above all to defend his team. Some tweeters considered him the worst ambassador in survival game history. He was even called a coward.





Another part of Internet users still considered that he was right to take the distance. But what bothered the audience even more was the final twist. Because Christelle had to leave for good. And at the last moment, Laurent, Clémence and Ugo chose Coumba.

Koh-Lanta: Coumba’s twist is annoying

As a reminder, Coumba has not stopped receiving messages from haters on social networks since the start of the season. So, Sunday, October 17, the young woman made a radical decision. She posted an Instagram message to them warning them. ” You may not agree with my choices, my behavior etc. but from there to insult me ​​daily … In short, I will not let go from this day!“, She thus let know. And to add: “My dear ones, a public insult is repressed by the law of 1881 (article 33), which punishes it with a fine of 12,000 euros. The cyber police even find the creators of fake accounts. “

Koh-Lanta: So haters have every interest in stopping their unhealthy and illegal games. Because legal actions can cost them dearly! Coumba warns them one last time: “To say that someone is a soul is an insult so I will file a complaint against you.” Go to court. “

As for the end of episode 8 broadcast Tuesday, October 19, the public has not been at the end of its sentences. Because there was a new twist. Coumba has not really left Koh-Lanta! She simply joined in effect the island of the banished. So, Alix, Clémence and Alexandra managed to vote against Namadia. The latter now also joins the island of the banished. The next episode will tell us who will be the next adventurer to really leave the adventure …



