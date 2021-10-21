The Sakharov Prize rewards Alexeï Navalny’s “immense courage”

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny at a court hearing in Moscow, February 2, 2021. AP

Even from the bottom of his cell, Alexeï Navalny refuses to let himself be forgotten. Through the messages sent to his lawyers, the opponent tries to infuse a little of his optimism into a Russian opposition and civil society rolled by the all-out repression of the Kremlin.

On Wednesday 20 October, he received significant support for this almost impossible mission, with the award of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize. Its president, the Italian David Sassoli, recalled that Mr. Navalny, 45, “Has fought tirelessly against the corruption of the regime of Vladimir Putin; it cost him his freedom and almost his life ”.

His candidacy was supported by the European People’s Party (EPP, right), the main political group in the European Parliament, and the centrist group Renew. For their part, the S&D (left) and environmental groups had offered to honor Afghan women fighting for their freedom against the Taliban regime.





In ten years or so, the former lawyer Navalny has become the main critic of Vladimir Putin and his “Party of thieves and crooks”, formula born during the protest movement of 2011-2012. Banned from accessing the media and participating in elections, he won thanks to his investigations into the corruption of elites, which were published on the Internet. If he flirted with the far right in his early days, his political program is that of a liberal liberal, centered on the fight against corruption.

In August 2020, the ” blogger “, as the representatives of power confine themselves to calling him, survived poisoning while in Siberia. European laboratories have identified the substance used as a chemical agent of the Novichok family. During his convalescence in Germany, Alexeï Navalny participated in the investigations making the FSB, the Russian security services, responsible for this assassination attempt.

“Refuse fear”

He then returned to Russia earlier this year, knowing he would be arrested. A court in fact sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for violating his judicial review, which occurred precisely during his convalescence. The entire Navalny camp was then targeted, its leaders chased and its various structures dismantled.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament welcomed “Immense courage” of this father of two who enjoins his supporters to “Refuse fear” and went on a 24-day hunger strike in prison for treatment. The last Russian laureate in 2009 was the Memorial organization, active in the defense of human rights and the memory of Soviet crimes. Memorial is also today under pressure from the authorities, as are all critical voices and the independent media.

