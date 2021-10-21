The Sims 4: a huge petition to add references to non-binary and transgender sims

Inclusiveness is a recurring social issue in 2021 and which now fully affects the world of video games: the Sims franchise is also concerned with the growing importance of a very special petition.

Released in 2016, The Sims 4 is a hugely successful game whose concept is well known: you can create your sim from A to Z, through your gender – male or female – your voice, morphology, mood and everything a bunch of characteristic features. But for many players, the absence of certain references to the genre is unfortunate. Also, many people have started a petition on Change.org for Electronic Arts to include pronouns related to transgender and non-binary sims.

Soon 25,000 signatures to bring inclusivity to The Sims 4

And the least we can say is that the petition is gaining ground. As of this writing, it gathers more than 20,000 signatures for a target of 25,000, after which it will be able to pass among the most popular of the platform. A real highlight that would, perhaps, be heard by EA in the hope of a possible addition. The initiative was launched by Momo Misfortunate, non-binary, which declares:





The Sims 4 has come a long way for members of the LGBTQIA2 + community by allowing us to customize gender options for our sims. However, we still lack representation for our transgender and non-binary Sims. “ While this is not added in The Sims 4, I hope that by creating this petition it will show EA and the team of The Sims how beneficial it would be if it were in The Sims 5.

If interested, you can add your signature to the petition at this exact address.