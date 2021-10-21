the State and EDF launch an investment fund

Firstly endowed with 100 million euros, the “France Nuclear Fund” will support SMEs and mid-caps in the sector.

The State and EDF have decided to join forces to support the atomic sector. In separate statements, the government and the electricity giant announced on Thursday the launch of the investment fund “France Nuclear Fund” who “aims to make investments intended to support the growth of SMEs and mid-caps in the nuclear sector», Specifies EDF.

The creation of this fund was planned as part of the France Relance plan intended to revitalize the French economy after the crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. This plan provided for a global envelope of 470 million euros for the French nuclear industry. According to press releases, EDF and the State will participate equally, “for an amount of 50 million euros each and with a target of a total investment of 200 million euros by 2023», Details EDF. An independent management company (Sigefi Private Equity) has been chosen and it will give priority to “investments in French companies with significant know-how for the national nuclear industry“.





The government has also announced 61 new winning projects of the nuclear component of the France Relance plan, including 43 relating to the modernization of industrial facilities and innovation and 18 in the area of ​​skills and vocational training. “In total, 95 projects in the nuclear sector are now supported by France Relance to the tune of 110.5 million euros, for a total investment for the industry of nearly 366 million euros.», Underlines the government.

Nuclear power also benefits from an envelope in the plan “France 2030Recently announced by President Emmanuel Macron. It provides for an investment of one billion euros in nuclear energy by 2030 to develop “disruptive technologies», Especially small reactors (called SMR).