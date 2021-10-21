the stunning OL, Monaco hard!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

What a game ! Led two goals to zero after twenty minutes, OL completely overthrew Sparta Prague (4-3)! Having already regained hope just before half-time thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi (42nd), the Lyonnais had a beautiful second half to achieve their “comeback”.

Almost as soon as they returned from the locker room, Houssem Aouar (53rd) put the two teams back on an equal footing. Once again, Lucas Paqueta, who came into play at half-time, made his talent speak by scoring the third goal at the end of a high-class collective action (67th). If Malo Gusto was excluded (74th), that will not have changed anything, the Gones will even drive the point home at the very end of the match by the intractable Karl Toko Ekambi (88th), still author of a double. The only downside is the last goal conceded and scored by Ladislav Krejci (90th + 6 ‘). This resounding success allows Peter Bosz’s men to take a big step towards qualifying for the round of 16, now having a five-point lead over his evening opponent.

For its part, AS Monaco was ahead of the score at the break on the lawn of PSV Eindhoven (1-0) thanks to Myron Boadu (19th). The Monegasques were nevertheless going to undergo the equalizer on the hour mark from Cody Gakpo (59th). While we were heading towards the same scenario as three weeks ago against Real Sociedad (1-1), Sofiane Diop would finally give the victory (2-1) to the men of Niko Kovac (89th). A success which allows the Asemists to take the lead of group B by passing in front of their evening opponent.



