The supply problems which push the prices up will persist “throughout the year 2022”, estimates the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire

The supply problems which push up prices, in particular those of energy, will persist “throughout the year 2022”, said Wednesday the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire on BFMTV. “We keep saying that the increase in prices is transitory. It all depends on what is meant by transitory”, explained the minister, adding that he did not see “no improvement before the end of the year 2022, at best, because the recovery is very strong “.

The rise in prices is mainly due to shortages of wood, steel, aluminum, oil and gas, detailed Bruno Le Maire.





Faced with the rise in fuel prices, he reiterated that he was more in favor of targeted aid to help households in difficulty than a general reduction in taxes, the cost of which for public finances is too high, according to him. “The help must go to those who have no other choice but to take their car to look for an activity or to carry out an activity”, he declared, stressing that “the responsibility of the State, c ‘is to protect “.

This aid could go to the self-employed, to employees, to civil servants and to those looking for work, said Bruno Le Maire, indicating the chosen device, which the executive wants to announce before the end of the week, could operate on a declarative basis. . The energy check, intended to mitigate the surge in the price of gas and which will give rise to an exceptional payment of 100 euros in December for low-income households who are eligible for it, is paid according to the income declared to the tax authorities.