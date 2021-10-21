the suspect charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts

David Amess, a 69-year-old Tory MP and father of five, was stabbed to death on Friday as he spoke to his constituents at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The suspect arrested after the death of British MP David Amess, stabbed during a parliamentary call, has been charged with murder and preparation for terrorist acts, police and prosecutors said on Thursday. Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali origin, is due to be presented to a judge in London on Thursday. “We will submit to the court the fact that this murder has a terrorist connection, more precisely, both religious and ideological motivations.“, Said Nick Price, head of the anti-terrorism division of the prosecution, in a statement.

The police had already mentioned “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism“. David Amess, a 69-year-old Tory MP and father of five, was stabbed to death on Friday as he spoke to his constituents at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, about 37 miles to the east of London. The suspect, who according to British media had followed an anti-radicalization program, was arrested on the spot. This drama shocked the country, recalling the trauma of the assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016 by a right-wing extremist and prompting calls to strengthen the security of elected officials.

