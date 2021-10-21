the terrible revelations about the pilots of the plane

We are beginning to know a little more about the circumstances of the tragedy of the disappearance of Emiliano Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson. While the trial of pilot David Henderson has just started across the Channel, the first revelations are starting to come out in the media. As a reminder, it was Henderson who was the regular pilot of the Piper Malibu and not Ibbotson, who was however at the controls on January 21, 2019.

On the day of the crash, after learning that his plane was nowhere to be found, Henderson sent a message to a technician used to doing maintenance on the famous Piper Malibu. “Don’t tell anyone”. A damning and suspicious text, because Henderson had entrusted the transport of Emiliano Sala to Ibbotson while he and his wife were on a weekend in Paris.

Today, The team says more about the little pilots’ merry-go-round. Asked to testify, the legal priority of Piper Malibu, Fay Keely, said she was not aware of this mission. Nothing abnormal since she indicated that Henderson was exercising the role of operator of the aircraft and that she was therefore not aware of all the rentals of her aircraft. In contrast, Ibbotson should never have been in charge.





Ibbotson should never have flown the Piper Malibu

The sports daily specifies that Keely had ordered by email to Henderson in June 2018 to no longer entrust the single-engine to Ibbotson. The reason ? British civil aviation authorities had indicated that the latter had committed two breaches of aviation law. Not enough to make Henderson tremble, who will pass the handle back to Ibbotson a month after this order. And that’s not all.

While he did not have a commercial license and was not licensed to fly at night, Ibbotson saw Henderson repeatedly ask him in October 2018 to pass the necessary exams to be able to fly at night. Something he accepted, but two months later (about three weeks before the drama), Ibbotson then made it known that he had failed the exam. The rest is unfortunately known: ignoring all these contrary elements, Henderson did not hesitate to ask his partner to replace him this Monday, January 21, 2019 while he was in Paris …