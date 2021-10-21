More

    the terrible stat of LOSC in the Champions League

    Lille still does not succeed. Without the slightest victory in the Champions League since 2012 and a trip to Borisov, the northern club once again struggled last night against Sevilla FC (0-0) at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium. Already held in check by Wolfsburg during the first day (0-0) before being beaten in Salzburg (1-2) during the second, the LOSC chained this Wednesday evening a terrible stat in C1. As noted by OptaJean, the reigning French champion has not won any of his last thirteen receptions in the most prestigious European competition. We must therefore go back to the reception of AEK Ahtènes in October … 2006 to find traces of Lille’s success at home. It is thus the co-worst series of its kind in the history of the Champions League with Steaua Bucharest, also at 13. To the Mastiffs to finally break the series on November 23, on the occasion of the reception of RB Salzburg for the fifth day.

