    the TV programming of the 14th day

    The LFP has published the TV programming of the 14th day of the Ligue 1 championship. This will take place from Friday 19 November to Sunday 21 November and will begin with the trip of the French champion, the LOSC, on the lawn of the AS Monaco, third last season. An enticing poster on paper that will be broadcast on Prime Video, even if the two teams are in more difficulty at the moment.

    Two matches are scheduled for Saturday, November 20, with first the one between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes at 5 p.m. on Prime Video, then the one between Rennes and Montpellier at 9 p.m. on Canal + Offset. This fourteenth day will continue on Sunday November 21. Lens will go to Brest at 1 p.m. (Prime Video), before the traditional 3pm multiplex with the program: Angers-Lorient, Metz-Bordeaux, Strasbourg-Reims and Troyes-Saint-Etienne. At 5 p.m., the meeting between Clermont and Nice will be available on Canal + Sport, before the clash between OL and OM at 8:45 p.m. (Prime Video).

    TV programming for the 14th day of Ligue 1

    Friday November 19, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Prime Video

    AS Monaco – LOSC Lille


    Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Prime Video

    Paris Saint-Germain – FC Nantes

    Saturday November 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal + Décalé

    Stade Rennais FC – Montpellier Hérault SC

    Sunday November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Prime Video

    Stade Brestois 29 – RC Lens

    Sunday November 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. on Prime Video

    Angers SCO – FC Lorient

    FC Metz – FC Girondins de Bordeaux

    RC Strasbourg Alsace – Stade de Reims

    ESTAC Troyes – AS Saint-Etienne

    Sunday November 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport

    Clermont Foot 63 – OGC Nice

    Sunday November 21, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video

    Olympique Lyonnais – Olympique de Marseille


