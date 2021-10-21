The LFP has published the TV programming of the 14th day of the Ligue 1 championship. This will take place from Friday 19 November to Sunday 21 November and will begin with the trip of the French champion, the LOSC, on the lawn of the AS Monaco, third last season. An enticing poster on paper that will be broadcast on Prime Video, even if the two teams are in more difficulty at the moment.

Two matches are scheduled for Saturday, November 20, with first the one between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes at 5 p.m. on Prime Video, then the one between Rennes and Montpellier at 9 p.m. on Canal + Offset. This fourteenth day will continue on Sunday November 21. Lens will go to Brest at 1 p.m. (Prime Video), before the traditional 3pm multiplex with the program: Angers-Lorient, Metz-Bordeaux, Strasbourg-Reims and Troyes-Saint-Etienne. At 5 p.m., the meeting between Clermont and Nice will be available on Canal + Sport, before the clash between OL and OM at 8:45 p.m. (Prime Video).

TV programming for the 14th day of Ligue 1

Friday November 19, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Prime Video

AS Monaco – LOSC Lille





Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Prime Video

Paris Saint-Germain – FC Nantes

Saturday November 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal + Décalé

Stade Rennais FC – Montpellier Hérault SC

Sunday November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Prime Video

Stade Brestois 29 – RC Lens

Sunday November 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. on Prime Video

Angers SCO – FC Lorient

FC Metz – FC Girondins de Bordeaux

RC Strasbourg Alsace – Stade de Reims

ESTAC Troyes – AS Saint-Etienne

Sunday November 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport

Clermont Foot 63 – OGC Nice

Sunday November 21, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video

Olympique Lyonnais – Olympique de Marseille