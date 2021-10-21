The ultras of Saint-Étienne issue an ultimatum to Claude Puel

Anger roars and revolt is organized among Saint-Etienne supporters as the club languishes in last place in the Ligue 1 standings, without the slightest victory this season. After the new defeat of the Greens, Sunday in Strasbourg (1-5), three groups of ultras (MF91, IS98 and GA92) issued an ultimatum to coach Claude Puel on Thursday. They hung a banner at the entrance to the Rober-Herbin training center, demanding the immediate departure of the ASSE coach.
“I’m not going to spread out, replied the technician (60 years) at a press conference. My action, I have been leading it for two years, and I am on a mission. I want to stay focused on what we have to do from the next game. “
“I’m not used to putting myself forward. I want to give my all with my staff for the team. “
“I think the supporters will be behind their team and that’s the most important thing, he added. We are at home and we must put pressure on our opponent and not create a harmful atmosphere for our team. For me, there is no pressure. Everything is centered on my players. My whole being is focused on what we have to do and how to make the team perform.
“I live it all through my team. The players do not go to fight for their coach but for their club and also because they want to get out of this situation. I’m not used to putting myself forward. I want to give everything with my staff for the team, Puel concluded. There is an environment with a lot of fake news about me, but I don’t care. “