The Vikings set foot in America in 1021, nearly 500 years before Christopher Columbus

Posted on Oct 21, 2021, 11:50 a.m.

1492, discovery of America by Christopher Columbus. This date, which generations have learned by heart, had already been demolished by the discovery, in the 20th century, of a Viking occupation site of Anse aux Meadows, a bay in the far north of the island of Newfoundland. We now know the year of their installation, 1021, exactly 1,000 years ago, according to a Dutch study published Wednesday in the journal “Nature”.

Until now, we knew that the warriors from northern Europe had been the first Europeans to land in America, long before the Genoese Christopher Columbus and his Spanish companions. Only one site of occupation is currently known, thanks to the remains of eight constructions with wooden frames.

An imprecise carbon-14 estimate

The arrival of the Vikings has so far been estimated to be around the year 1000. Carbon-14 dating from wood debris gave a range of over 250 years, while the study of the site, as well that the semi-legendary Viking texts, the “Sagas”, suggested that the Scandinavian installation was brief and sporadic.

To specify the date of establishment of the Vikings, the professor of isotopic chronology Michael Dee and the archaeologist Margot Kuitems based on a method well known to foresters and foresters: the count of wood rings. Indeed, when we cut a tree trunk, we observe inside concentric circles which each correspond to the growth of a year.

A cosmic event in 993

These growth rings vary according to the intensity of the seasons, but also to variations in cosmic radiation to which the Earth is constantly subjected. The latter produce “continuously carbon-14 (a heavier form and much rarer than the carbon atom) in the upper atmosphere,” Margot Kuitems told AFP.





This form of carbon will “enter the carbon cycle, which is taken up by plants through photosynthesis.” Also, when the radiation becomes more powerful, the rate of carbon-14 rises in the atmosphere, then in the growth rings of the wood. A Japanese study thus determined with precision, thanks to antlers whose age was precisely known, that two cosmic “events” producing an increase in carbon-14 took place in the year 775 and in the year 993.

One tree cut in the spring, the other in the summer

By studying three samples of the wood used by the Vikings to build their camp using a mass spectrometer, the Dutch team identified a ring with a “sharp rise” in carbon-14 concentration. It is therefore the ring of 993. By counting the number of rings between this one and the last, located just before the bark and which therefore corresponds to the last year of growth before the tree was cut. , researchers came across the year 1021.

The measure worked for two pieces of wood, of which scientists were even able to specify that one belonged to a felled tree in the spring, and the other in the summer-fall. The appearance of rings in the wood is in fact explained by the difference in colors between the spring woods and the summer woods.

A recent measurement method

The Isotopic Research Center is at the forefront of this original method of archaeological dating. He signed a first study on the subject in 2020, precisely dating an archaeological structure in southern Siberia, using the cosmic event of 775.

According to Margot Kuitems, there is today a “consensus” to explain these peaks of cosmic radiation by a “solar event, like a solar storm”. Another peak in AD 660 has recently been confirmed, and could in turn serve as a time “marker”, thanks to the continuous improvement in the accuracy of mass spectrometers.

With AFP