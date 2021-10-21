the woman implicated for Icardi drops everything, Wanda Nara insults in response!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

While Mauro Icardi is excused by his club and no longer participates in PSG training a few days before the Clasico, will the soap opera of his relationship problems be resolved? This does not really take the path, because it is still time to settle scores for the moment.

Late last night, actress and model China Suarez, accused of having maintained the controversial relationship with Mauro Icardi, decided to explain herself on Instagram. “I am writing this letter to silence the outside noise of lies, abuse and biased viewpoints in the construction of stories manipulated to, once again, be the scapegoat for media violence,” d ‘first explained China Suarez.

Wanda Nara poses as protector of her family

Who then points out without naming him Mauro Icardi, obviously guilty of fine words … “I had to face men whose words I have always believed: that they were separated or in the process of separating and that there were no conflicts. I feel in this situation an infernal ‘Deja Vu’, where I am paying once again for my reputation ”. An update not really to the taste of Wanda Nara, who replied via an Instagram story by sharing a mosaic of photos with Mauro Icardi with the following caption …. “I take care of my family, p …, of life itself, ”said the companion and agent of the striker of PSG.



