These factors that could drive mortgage rates higher in the coming months

Mortgage rates are currently at their lowest. And in comparison with the year 2020, Meilleurtaux.com recorded a 3.4% increase in requests for financing for real estate loans. But the broker believes there are several factors that could reverse the trend.

2021 is a particularly dynamic year in the mortgage market. In its latest observatory, Meilleurtaux notes that the year was divided into two parts. Loan demand was very strong in the first half of 2021, then it has slowed very slightly since the summer. In comparison with the year 2020, Meilleurtaux.com recorded a 3.4% increase in financing requests for real estate loans. Maël Bernier, director of communication and spokesperson for Meilleurtaux.com, notes that the effects of the Covid and the various confinements have made the French want to invest massively in stone.

The Covid is, of course, not the only explanation. Indeed, the rates largely explain the appetite of the French for real estate. Since 2016, the rates have been below 2%. “This is obviously very advantageous for buyers. Let us take the example of a loan over 15 years: in October 2015, the rate of a loan was 2.25%, the following year, in 2016, it is fell to 1.40%! Four years later, it’s even better, it drops in 2021 to 0.78% “, rejoices Maël Bernier. Same trend over a period of 20 years. The rate in 2015 was 2.50%, a year later it had greatly improved to reach 1.60%. It plummets again this year to 0.96%.

Inflation and regulation of the sector

But this dynamic could soon stall. First of all, Meilleurtaux recalls, the recommendations of the High Financial Stability Council (HCSF) will become binding rules on January 1, 2022, namely 35% maximum debt (including insurance) and a duration of 27 years in new buildings. (deferred by 2 years) and 25 years in the old one.





Maël Bernier explains that “the strict supervision will undoubtedly lead to a much more complicated access to property for young buyers, who are more modest and do not have savings to complete their purchase”.

Banks certainly have the right to derogate from its rules for 20% of their production, but this flexibility must be used on the one hand at 85% for first-time buyers and on the other hand at 80% for the financing of a main residence. . “Since the start of the year, banks have had to deal with very strong demand, particularly from first-time buyers, a demand boosted by very low rates making the purchase of real estate hardly more expensive than the rental of the same property in many French territories. The banks for their part generally exceeded the derogatory part which had been granted to them; in other words, they did not derogate from 20% as recommended but rather from 30% of the files ” , explains Maël Bernier.

And she adds: “By projecting the files financed between January and March 2021 with the HCSF rules, 16% of those financed by Meilleurtaux would be excluded under conditions of equivalent rates”. Moreover, in recent months, the level of personal contribution necessary to obtain a mortgage has exploded, according to the Housing Credit Observatory / CSA.

Towards rising rates?

In addition to the rules of the HCSF, inflation could also play on the slowdown in the mortgage market. Maël Bernier notes that if the current trend is confirmed, the rates should normally start rising again “.

And finally, the liberalization of creditor insurance could potentially lead to a rise in rates on credit. In fact, faced with increased competition, the banks, which today hold most of the insurance market, could compensate for the drop in their margins on this insurance by increasing their margins on the credit itself. Since 2018, the Bourquin amendment allows all borrowers to terminate their insurance contract each year, on the anniversary date. “Until today, we have to wait for the anniversary date to change it. But things could well evolve differently with no doubt new legislative measures by the end of the year allowing to cancel his loan insurance at any time “, forecasts Meilleurtaux.