More

    These hackers only took 15 seconds to hack Apple’s smartphone

    Technology


    The resistance of the iPhone 13 Pro was short-lived. Kunlun Lab’s Chinese team hackers managed to hack Apple’s latest in fifteen seconds, reports Lemon Juicer.

    The feat was accomplished during the Tianfu Cup, an international hacking competition held in China. The device was running the latest version of the iOS 15.0.2 operating system. To achieve their ends, the hackers first exploited a flaw in the Safari Internet browser. This made it possible to execute code remotely without resistance from the browser.

    $ 1.5 million for hackers

    The feat was achieved live on the Tianfu Cup stage. In fifteen seconds, the iPhone 13 Pro found itself at the mercy of the Kunlun Lab team. Despite the disconcerting ease with which the Chinese pirates acted, they had still been prepared for months, underlines Forbes. Another team made talk about her: Pangu. Accustomed to the exercise of jailbreaking, hackers have also succeeded in unlocking an iPhone 13 running iOS 15.0.2.


    This allowed Pangu to pocket a $ 300,000 reward. For its part, Kunlun Lab received $ 120,000. In total, $ 1.5 million was distributed during the Tianfu Cup. Hackers had the choice of targets: Chrome, Adobe Reader, Ubuntu, CentOS or Windows 10. Informed of the flaws affecting its latest iPhone, Apple will surely incorporate corrections in the future update of iOS.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleten months suspended prison sentence required against Karim Benzema
    Next articlethis change in Monegasque law which changes everything for its illegitimate children

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC