These hackers only took 15 seconds to hack Apple’s smartphone

The resistance of the iPhone 13 Pro was short-lived. Kunlun Lab’s Chinese team hackers managed to hack Apple’s latest in fifteen seconds, reports Lemon Juicer.

The feat was accomplished during the Tianfu Cup, an international hacking competition held in China. The device was running the latest version of the iOS 15.0.2 operating system. To achieve their ends, the hackers first exploited a flaw in the Safari Internet browser. This made it possible to execute code remotely without resistance from the browser.

$ 1.5 million for hackers

The feat was achieved live on the Tianfu Cup stage. In fifteen seconds, the iPhone 13 Pro found itself at the mercy of the Kunlun Lab team. Despite the disconcerting ease with which the Chinese pirates acted, they had still been prepared for months, underlines Forbes. Another team made talk about her: Pangu. Accustomed to the exercise of jailbreaking, hackers have also succeeded in unlocking an iPhone 13 running iOS 15.0.2.





This allowed Pangu to pocket a $ 300,000 reward. For its part, Kunlun Lab received $ 120,000. In total, $ 1.5 million was distributed during the Tianfu Cup. Hackers had the choice of targets: Chrome, Adobe Reader, Ubuntu, CentOS or Windows 10. Informed of the flaws affecting its latest iPhone, Apple will surely incorporate corrections in the future update of iOS.