this change in Monegasque law which changes everything for its illegitimate children

There is like a hurricane on the Rock. The couple that form Albert and Charlene of Monaco has been in turmoil for several months and the departure of the former South African swimmer in her native country in January 2021. Detained there for serious health problems, the princess does not has not seen her husband and their twins, Jacques and Gabriella, for too long weeks, a period long enough for the first rumors of separation to circulate. Because in the minds of many inhabitants of the Principality, there is little doubt: if she is not back on November 19, the date of the national holiday, this will officially seal her break with the Grimaldi clan. Something that the Serene Prince refuses to admit, who must manage another affair, perhaps correlated with this estrangement: the existence of a third illegitimate child.





For a year, a certain Mariza S. has claimed to have had a daughter with Albert II of Monaco after their brief love affair in 2004. This Brazilian woman has even taken the Italian justice system for recognition of paternity, a request to which her prince is not so charming would have to escape thanks to his immunity as head of state. But if he had to comply, Albert II of Monaco took all his precautions so that this illegitimate child, like all the others, was excluded from the Monegasque succession.

According to information published in Gala, on newsstands on October 21, Rainier III would have taken the decision to modify the constitution (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Don’t forget the lyrics: Nagui surprised by Kevin’s reaction, dethroned by Caroline in the maestros ranking

Franck (ADP) in tears after choosing Anne-Lise: this sad scene, not broadcast, which explains everything

“Take us for idiots!” : Véronique Genest (again) attacks the government following the announcements on the 5th wave

Emmanuel Macron: why Brigitte is “moderately fan” for a second term

Claude Dartois in great demand: “the price to pay” for his wife Virginie