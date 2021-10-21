this daring remark about his ex-wife Valérie Trierweiler

This one … it was necessary to dare. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine received François Hollande in C à vous on France 5, who came to defend her latest book, Affronter, published by Stock editions. The companion of Julie Gayet rebounded on one of the flagship chapters of his book, devoted to the mandate of Emmanuel Macron. And obviously, the former President of the Republic, “betrayed” by his own Minister of the Economy in 2017, has persistent resentment. “An impatient man,” “intrepid”, “impatient”, “insensitive to certain distresses”, states Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, reading a few extracts from the book. François Hollande would he not have turned the page of his political break with Emmanuel Macron? Possible. In addition, it seems that Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine has also made a leap in the past by evoking her marriage to Valérie Trierweiler …





Indeed, while François Hollande had left the plateau of C to you to let Sylvie Vartan express herself on her new projects, the presenter of France 5 could not help but draw a dubious parallel on the title of the last album of his guest, titled Merci pour ce regard. “Sorry, but I kept thinking of Thank you for this moment when François Hollande was by your side,” she said, referring to the book by Valérie Trierweiler, prepared and published in the greatest secrecy in 2014.

In this book of more than 300 pages, the former First Lady discusses her relationship with François Hollande and the way in which (…)

(…) Click here to see the rest