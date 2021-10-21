“This is a step towards thinking about a future candidacy” for 2024, explains a specialist from the United States

“It’s a step towards thinking about a future candidacy to try to recreate a dynamic” for 2024, explains on franceinfo Thursday, October 21, Jean-Éric Branaa, specialist in the United States and lecturer at the University of Assas-Paris II. The former Republican President of the United States announced Wednesday, October 20, the launch of his own social network, “Truth Social”, after being banned last January from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Donald Trump wishes “resist the tyranny of the giants of technology”, who “used their power to silence dissenting voices in America,” he said in a statement.

franceinfo: Is this a step towards a future candidacy for the 2024 presidential election?

Jean-Éric Branaa: It is a step towards thinking about a future candidacy to try to recreate a dynamic. What worked in his candidacy in 2015 was that his provocations immediately triggered the headlines of all the American media and around the world. But today it will be very difficult because he has already done everything. And to succeed in remaking the provocation stronger than in 2015, we are getting closer to the black zone of dictatorship. So it will be even more difficult for him to run for the next presidential elections. This return risks turning into a “super looser” if it fails a second time.

It’s a hell of a bet he’s making Donald Trump, because his social network has to work?

This is a very high risk bet since everyone will be waiting for the number of people who follow them on this network. We remained at 89 million on his Twitter account which has now disappeared but it was not only his fans, they were those who were interested in his news as president and at least half of them were political opponents. And that’s what made his Twitter account so charming, was that there was a lot of debate and a lot of comments following each of his tweets. However, the risk is that on this new social network it is between oneself, with his own friends, those who adore him, and those who will be there only to repeat what he says without really contradictions. . At that point, it will be a failure for Donald Trump.





There is no longer the same fervor of supporters around Donald Trump?

Not at all, his supporters are still in a very strong fervor, even stronger than before. He is a real guru. When we speak with “Trumpists”, we are dreadful leftists if we do not go in their direction. It’s a pretty bigoted world. But there is a lack of interest because the dynamic is no longer there. Everyone who joined “the Trump engine” went elsewhere and resumed their friendships, their lives. They are no longer interested in Trump as they were for four years with those incessant messages on Twitter.

How do you look at that from the Republicans, his former party?

The Republican Party is today at a crossroads and it is very difficult for elected officials. They know that the Republican electorate is still in majority behind Donald Trump. And so, in order to be re-elected, they have to stick to Trump’s word. So of course, today, they will greet this social network as a minimum or say nothing. There will be no votes against since Donald Trump is raining and shining on the side of the Republican Party.