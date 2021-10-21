this new flaship killer becomes cheaper thanks to this promo code

It is not idle at Xiaomi. It’s been a few weeks since the Chinese firm presented the new 11T and 11T Pro to once again confirm the excellent quality-price ratio of its devices. Today, these two smartphones are already benefiting from a price reduction thanks to a promo code.

Not a month goes by without Xiaomi coming to shake up the smartphone market. And if the manufacturer has already announced its next conference, the brand’s latest smartphones have marked the spirits. The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are mid-range smartphones rubbing shoulders with the most premium thanks to a technical sheet with small onions and they already cost a little less thanks to this offer.

What to remember from the Xiaomi 11T

Its 120 Hz AMOLED screen

Its large 5,000 mAh battery

Its powerful Dimensity 1200 chip

Its main 108 megapixel sensor

Launched a few weeks ago at a price of 569 euros, the Xiaomi 11T in its 128 + 8 GB RAM version is now at 549 euros thanks to the promo code ” CR20 To be used on the Rakuten site, via the Boulanger vendor.

The Pro version of the 11T also benefits from a discount of 20 euros by using the same code, and goes from 699 euros to 679 euros.

An almost high-end smartphone

The Xiaomi 11T relies on high-end features at the lowest possible price, without making too many compromises. Let’s start with the design, the latter takes the features of the Pro version, and the two smartphones are also difficult to differentiate. We find an almost borderless look with a punched screen, with a 6.67-inch format – like the 11T Pro. Already very convincing, the Chinese firm offers an AMOLED panel that displays a Full HD + definition of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels for infinite contrast, but also excellent brightness. And it is with pleasure that we find a refresh rate of 120 Hz for a fluidity quite appreciable in everyday life.





In terms of the photo, again, the two smartphones are on the same wavelength. We have the right to a triple photo sensor, with a main lens of 108 megapixels, an ultra wide-angle of 8 megapixels and a “telemacro” of 5 megapixels. In addition, the selfie camera offers 16 megapixels. You might think that these sensors benefit from the same efficiency as those offered on the Note 10 Pro. In any case, we can deduce that the 11T offers great versatility, and that its main sensor should be sufficient for most users to capture beautiful, well-detailed shots.

A convincing SoC and good autonomy

It is under the hood that the differences are present. Indeed, if the Xiaomi 11T Pro embeds the powerful Snapdragon 888, the 11T is powered by the Dimensity 1200 chip coupled with 8 GB of RAM. But if this chip is probably slightly less powerful, it offers good performance on a daily basis. You will be able to play your favorite 3D games, use your apps or multitask with no hassle. This model runs on Android 11 with the new version of the MIUI interface. The smartphone is also accountable with the 5G network.

Finally, the other great asset of this phone is its large 5,000 mAh battery, allowing it to run for more than a day without a problem – even when using the 120 Hz mode. Even if the 11T does not offer not the ultra-fast charge of the Pro version, capable of recharging the smartphone to 100% in 17 minutes, the classic model will still be able to recharge fairly quickly, thanks to its 67 W charge. Allow 36 minutes to have a full charge – which for a battery of this size is quite a good score.

