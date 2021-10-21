this very special gift that Pierre Niney sent him aboard the International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet has been particularly spoiled since the start of his stay aboard the ISS. On Twitter, Pierre Niney revealed that he had sent a very special gift to the French astronaut!
It has been almost six months since Thomas Pesquet boarded the International Space Station as part of the Alpha mission. Very active on the Instagram social network, which he uses as a log, he regularly shares photos and videos of his daily life to the delight of his subscribers. After revealing his very original technique for growing plants in space and delivering a little spicy detail about his meals, the astronaut unveiled the interior of a new ISS module. Since the start of her stay 400km from Earth, Anne Mottet’s companion has also had the chance to receive gourmet packages, such as ice cream and cheese, which boost her morale.
Thomas Pesquet received a gift from Pierre Niney
On board the ISS, Thomas Pesquet was entitled to various little attentions. Last July, the astronaut attended a private screening of the film Kaamelott – First part from space. And this, thanks to an online petition that had collected more than 10,000 signatures. Three months later, it’s another feature film that the spaceship pilot has the chance to experience. As revealed by Pierre Niney, a copy of the suspense thriller Black Box, released in theaters in early September and in which he stars, was sent aboard the International Space Station. A news that the actor rejoiced on his Twitter account, this Wednesday, October 20.
“At the request of the ISS teams, we sent the film on board!“
“Breaking news! Black Box is first at the box office… in space !!! At the request of the ISS teams, we sent the film on board! I hope that pleases you ! (PS: do you have a black box on board up there?)“, wrote Pierre Niney in a tweet that sparked a lot of reactions. “I want so much to have Thomas Pesquet’s opinion on the film“, commented in particular a user. The French astronaut, whose mission in space should be completed in the coming days, will surely not fail to give his opinion as soon as he can.