Thomas Pesquet photographs the dune of Pilat from space

Thomas Pesquet continues to show us the world in his own way, 400 kilometers above sea level, from the International Space Station. The French astronaut has been on board the ISS since April 2021. Since Monday, October 4, he has been the commander of the ten other crew members on board. This does not prevent him from continuing to send us beautiful pictures of planet Earth.

This Wednesday, October 20, he posted on his social networks an image of the dune of Pilat. We observe, with great precision, the sandbanks which seem to extend the Banc d’Arguin and the tip of Cap Ferret, but also the passes which allow navigation and entry into the Arcachon basin, and the vast forest bordering the coast to the south.





We are not going to deprive ourselves: mainland France also has a very beautiful #dune, it is even the largest in Europe. I present to you the dune of Pilat!

Thomas Pesquet had already passed over the famous sand dune, the highest in Europe. He had immortalized geological curiosity from another angle end of May 2017.