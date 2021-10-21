three questions about Truth Social, the social network that Donald Trump wants to launch

He returns to the front of the stage. Former United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, October 20, the launch of his own social network, called Truth Social. Why this initiative of the Republican billionaire, who had been ousted from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube after the deadly assault on the Capitol led by his supporters on January 6, 2021 ? Explanations around three questions.

1 What is it about ?

This social network created by the 75-year-old businessman is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. “I created Truth Social and the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) to resist the tyranny of the tech giants,” detailed the former president in a press release.

“Its TMTG group will merge with Digital World Acquisition, a company listed on the Nasdaq, the technology stock exchange”, specifies the RFI radio. “The trumpeted goal [par Donald Trump] is (…) to retaliate against the big technology companies ”.

Former US President Donald #Trump announced that he will launch his social network #TruthSocial early 2022 to “resist the tyranny of the tech giants” who have excluded it from their platforms.

The Truth Social platform “will be accessible from a computer, via its web browser, but also by a mobile application developed for iOS. It is already referenced on the App Store, but inaccessible in October “, notes Numerama. Internet users will be able to join this social network in beta by invitation from November 2021, specifies the press release from Donald Trump’s company. The billionaire’s new media group, TMTG, will also include a video-on-demand service with entertainment programming.

2 Why is Trump creating his own network?

It is about being able to gather as widely as possible his supporters on a social network not only committed to his cause, but of which he is the owner. Defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election, Donald Trump could not bear to be ousted from the major American social networks, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (property of the Google group), after the invasion of the Capitol. by his supporters on January 6, 2021. Because according to him, the big companies of Silicon Valley have “used their one-sided power to silence dissenting voices in America”.





Before being banned, Donald Trump had nearly 89 million followers on Twitter, where he announced a number of major presidential decisions and thunderous sackings, as well as 35 million on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram. Bringing together so many people again will be difficult, notes Jean-Eric Branaa, specialist in the United States and lecturer at Assas-Paris 2 University, who was the guest of franceinfo on Thursday, October 21.

“It is a very high risk bet since everyone will wait for the number of people who follow him on this [nouveau] network.” Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer at the University of Paris 2 on franceinfo

“We stayed at 89 million [d’abonnés] on his Twitter account which has now disappeared. But it wasn’t just his fans, they were the ones who cared about his current affairs as president, and at least half were political opponents, notes the specialist from the United States. What made his Twitter account so charming was that there was a lot of debate and a lot of comments following each of his tweets. However, the risk is that on this new social network, it is between oneself, with his own friends, those who adore him, and those who will be there only to repeat what he says without really of contradiction. At that point, it will be a failure for Donald Trump. “

3 How can he use it in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election?

“This is a step towards thinking about a future candidacy [à l’élection présidentielle de 2024] to try to recreate a dynamic “, still considers Jean-Eric Branaa. At the risk of future escalation.

“What worked in his candidacy in 2015 was that his provocations immediately triggered the headlines of all the American media and around the world. But today, it’s going to be very difficult because he has already done everything.” Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer at the University of Paris 2 on franceinfo

“And to succeed in making provocation stronger than in 2015, we are getting closer to the black zone of dictatorship, still considers the academic. It will therefore be difficult for him to run for the next presidential election. ”

On the side of the Republican Party, the future Truth Social network will be closely followed. The elected representatives of the party “know that the Republican electorate is still in the majority behind Donald Trump. So, in order to be re-elected, they have to stick to Trump’s word, Jean-Eric Branaa analysis. So of course, today, they will greet this social network at least, or say nothing. There will be no votes against, since Donald Trump makes rain and shine on the side of the Republican Party. “