Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: sharp and crazy, a new trailer presents 2 classes of the Borderlands spin-off

While waiting for Borderlands 4 (and as much to say that one should not be in a hurry), 2K Games provides us with a brand new episode of the franchise which will take the form of a spin-off in the vein of the great games of the saga: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Here is a new trailer.

Make no mistake: despite its name and its heroic-fantasy universe, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands promises to be a pure Borderlands: there are thousands of weapons to loot, a completely delirious tone, enemies in shambles, the possibility of playing in cooperation and, of course, several character classes. A focus is given to us through an original video, available above.

Sabot-Ardent and Brr-Zerker, two classes with sharp skills

In an atmosphere always deliciously eccentric and deeply offbeat, the trailer therefore allows a nice focus on the following two classes :

Sabot-Ardent: a devious assassin capable of summoning whirling blades and mysteriously disappearing into the shadows on command. He is described as a character capable of exploiting enemies’ weaknesses and focusing precisely on their vital points, and striking … effectively. And quick.

Brr-Zerker: a tenacious and downright brutal category of character, mixing their firepower with formidable melee attacks. Relying heavily on the cold – they literally come from the high galley mountains – the Brr-Zerker can resist this precise element in particular and are even capable of creating a deadly cold and sharp "tornado".

The opportunity to see, also, that bladed weapons will take center stage in addition to traditional rifles, pistols and more. The adventure will revolve around many completely new places such as the castle of Étalon du Cul, Le haricot de la Fentemmêlée or Oasis du Croc du Soleil. This is promising.





Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is due out March 25, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. And if you ever were looking to get Borderlands 3 on next-gen consoles, we remind you that a boxed edition has just been announced and thatit can be pre-ordered at this address.

