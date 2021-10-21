To save energy, connected heating comes to your rescue

With the cold which will gradually set in, comes the time to turn on the heating again. Whether it is electric, fuel oil or gas, it is often the bill that gets hot. However, solutions exist to make attractive savings.

Winter is approaching and we will have to put the heating back on. This is when your energy bill tends to seriously increase, whether you are all electric or gas.

Connected objects now make it possible to make significant savings on the subject by offering the possibility of controlling your devices remotely or from your sofa, via an application, in order to adjust the temperature or even schedule their start-up. Netatmo, Tado °, Google with its connected thermostat Nest, or Somfy and even Bosch offer solutions in this direction.

Heating, a bill of nearly 1,700 euros per year

In general, it is a thermostat connected to your gas, oil or electric boiler (sometimes even to your heat pump) which will do most of the work by regulating the temperature of the heating at your convenience, generally thanks to your smartphone or a module placed in the main room (radio, wired or wifi connection). The goal is as much to help you save on the bill by not heating unnecessarily as to provide some comfort in the house.

According to a study by Effy, French households spent nearly 1,700 euros on average in 2020 on heating. If wood heating allows serious savings, the choice of electric is often quite impacting on the budget (1777 euros / year). To remedy this, you can install a connected thermostat (between 100 and 250 euros) which will manage the entire house or thermostatic valves that are simpler to install (around 50 to 90 euros) on your radiators to individually control the temperature according to the part and your needs. In most cases, you will need to add a connection bridge to your boiler or to your valves to control them from your smartphone.

VS onnect your electric heater

The other solution is also to use modules that plug directly into your electric heater to make it connected. If you have a device from the Muller group (Campa, Noirot…), you can even change your old unconnected control module for a new, more modern and connected one without changing your radiator. We tested the Heatzy Pilot solution, which allows you to take control of your electric heating, but a single module controls a single radiator.

Konyks in turn launches a solution for connecting electric heaters. The young Toulon company unveils eCosy, a controller that plugs into your radiator using the device’s pilot wire and takes on the appearance of a small box with touch controls. It then makes it possible to set the desired temperature, to choose one of the comfort modes offered or the frost protection mode or even an economy mode.





Just connect eCosy to home Wi-Fi and download the Konyks app. Once configured, your connected radiator can be managed even remotely. You can lower the temperature in your absence, plan temperatures according to the day or time, turn off the heating if no one is around or restart it before your arrival. And the whole can be controlled by voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Konyks eCosy controller is already available at 54.90 euros per unit on the Konyks site or from partner resellers such as Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, LDLC and Amazon.

