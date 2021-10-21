Toko Ekambi relaunches OL before the break

Rangers lead against Brondby
Steven Gerrard’s men currently pass in front of their evening opponent.
OL led to the break
Dominated by a very enterprising Sparta, the Lyonnais were able to react just before the break thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi. OL will have to improve a lot of things to try to get the three points.
Kadewere too fair
Served in depth by Boateng, the Zimbabwean tries to straighten the trajectory of the ball. Without success.
Boateng completely misses his transverse
The German international tries to open the game towards Malo Gusto but he sends the ball directly into touch.
Toko Ekambi relaunches OL!
On a long balloon from Boateng, the Cameroonian controls and adjusts perfectly Nita. The Gones are relaunching before the break!
This is Toko Ekambi’s fourth goal in the Europa League this season.
New duel won by the Czechs
Sparta players are present on all the balls and win many more duels than OL.
Haraslin is untenable
Author of a double, the winger of Sparta tries to start a new offensive but he is illegally taken over by Malo Gusto.
Kadewere misses his duel!
Perfectly served in depth by Aouar, Kadewere tries the outside of the foot but Nita intervenes!
Kadewere is flagged for offside
Served in depth by Thiago Mendes, OL’s number 11 is finally reported offside. New opportunity wasted by Les Gones.
Shaqiri in trouble
Disappointing since his arrival, Xherdan Shaqiri is struggling to show off this Thursday in Prague. The Swiss often make the wrong choices.
Another missed pass on the Lyon side
Malo Gusto misses his pass to Shaqiri and Sparta goes against, before being caught by the Lyon defense.
Kadewere misses the target
Well served on the right side by Shaqiri, Malo Gusto crosses in first intention towards Kadewere, but the attacker completely misses his recovery at the near post.
The Czechs are in good shape
Sparta Prague remains a very good dynamic with 7 matches without defeat and 5 successes in a row, all competitions, undefeated since September 11 (defeat in Plzen, 3-2).
Big fault of Henrique
The Brazilian side receives the first yellow card of the match for a gross foul at 35 meters. The free kick gives nothing.
Waste on the Lyon side
In addition to being led by Sparta, the Lyonnais sorely lacking accuracy in the passes.
Haraslin doubles the stake!
Haraslin is served on the left side and enters a duel against Boateng. The Sparta player crocheted and cheated Lopes at the near post. 2-0 for Sparta!
Les Gones have the ball, Sparta the chances
The Lyonnais monopolize the ball in the first quarter of an hour (60%) but the Czechs were able to score on their only opportunity.
Good free kick to follow for Sparta
Toko Ekambi arrives late in his aerial duel and commits a fault near the surface. The combination does not work and OL try to start against.
OL move to the Sparta camp
Toko Ekambi escapes left side but his center is cleared by the Czech defense.
Sparta is strong in duels
The Czech players put a lot of pressure on the Lyonnais, and recover many precious balls.
OL got off to a delicate start
This opener for Sparta has cooled the Gones, who are trying to start again after leaving too much space on the Czech goal.
Aouar stays on the ground
The Lyon captain complains of the ankle and is treated by the medical staff.
Sparta opens the scoring !!
Stupor at the Generali Arena! Haraslin finds the opening and his shot is blocked by Jason Denayer and deceives Anthony Lopes.
The Lyonnais set foot on the ball
Bosz’s men exchange the first balloons.
Here we go !
The kickoff is given by the Czechs!
Entrance of the players
The 22 actors enter the lawn of the Generali Arena!
Kadewere must show up
With the injuries of Dembélé and Slimani, the Zimbabwean striker has his first start of the season. Long injured, OL’s number 11 has only played three league games.
The classification of group A
While Rangers and Brøndby clash to avoid being left behind, OL and Sparta are battling for first place in the group.
The classification of group A:
1. Lyon (6 pts)
2. Sparta Prague (4 pts)
3. Brøndby (1 pt)
4. Glasgow Rangers (0 pt)
OL can make a big splash
Leader of his group with two points ahead of Sparta Prague, the Lyonnais can count five points more than their evening opponent, halfway through this group A.
OL: Gusto starts, Paqueta and Cherki on the bench
Peter Bosz limits the turnover for this 3rd day of the Europa League in Prague. Malo Gusto still takes the place of Léo Dubois on the right while Henrique starts on the left. Rayan Cherki is finally on the bench, as is Lucas Paqueta.
The composition of OL:
Lopes – Gusto, Denayer, Boateng, Henrique – Bruno Guimaraes, Aouar, Thiago Mendes – Shaqiri, Kadewere, Toko Ekambi
The composition of Sparta Prague:
Nita – Wiesner, Panak, Celutska, Hancko – Sacek; Hlozek, Pabelka – Pesek, Minchev, Haraslin
Busy diary for men by Peter Bosz
Five days after the victory against Monaco, OL will follow two delicate trips. This Thursday against Sparta therefore, before going to Nice Sunday in Ligue 1. Will follow the reception of Lens, Sparta Prague, a trip to Rennes and the reception of Marseille in the league.
Hello everyone
After two victories against Rangers (2-0) and Brøndby (3-0), the Lyonnais want to chain a third consecutive victory in the Europa League against Sparta Prague. A meeting to follow on RMC and the RMC Sport app.