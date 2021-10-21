Game News Tomb Raider: the images of an old reboot “Ascension”, with a dark and bloody tone, revealed in video

Before taking its final form, a video game first takes a bunch of others that the developers experiment, in their corner and without the knowledge of the general public. This was particularly the case for the 2013 episode of Tomb Raider, which took the name Tomb Raider Ascension a bunch of years ago.

Lara Croft is a video game icon, that goes without saying. Still, even iconic characters sometimes run out of steam over time and developers have to rack their brains to get the machine going again: reboots are obviously a boon for all studios, which see it as an opportunity to start from scratch while maintaining damn commercial brands.

Tomb Raider clearly did not deviate from this rule and after many mythical episodes (and others a little less powerful), Crystal Dynamics will finally have proposed, still under the leadership of Square-Enix, a re-imagination of the franchise in 2013 soberly titled Tomb Raider. But until a short time ago, he wasn’t quite called that.

Tomb Raider Ascension, close to horrific action?

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, Square-Enix has therefore allowed itself a little madness: unveil new artworks, here in the form of Xbox 360 covers, of a certain Tomb Raider Ascension. These concept images unveil a Lara Croft in a variety of situations but always in a very dark, almost dirty atmosphere, where bloodstains are rife and even coat the game logo. Logo which has taken different forms, some of which are very clearly reminiscent of several horror games. The voice of our explorer can also be heard, so as to capture the general tone of this character on a hectic adventure.





The name “Ascension” stuck for a while after Crystal Dynamics broached the idea of ​​an origin story. Here you can see some early branding and cover explorations to reimagine Lara’s first adventure, paired with a first conceptual VO aimed at capturing the tone of the difficult journey that awaited her. A survivor would soon be born.

When we know that the final game, Tomb Raider therefore, did indeed address a particularly dark and violent atmosphere, we tell ourselves that this Tombr Raider Ascension was already on a fairly similar path.

The start of a trilogy

As a reminder, this episode gave rise to a trilogy: Rise of the Tomb Raider in 2015, first released as an Xbox exclusive (which would have cost Microsoft an astronomical sum, according to some data released recently) then Shadow of the Tomb Raider, released in 2018.

Today, Crystal Dynamics is working with The Initiative on Perfect Dark reboot and continuing to care for her recent baby Marvel’s Avengers, despite a questionable success… except on Xbox Game Pass, where it achieves excellent scores alongside GTA 5 and Fortnite. Suffice to say that the return of our British archaeologist is not expected immediately.

