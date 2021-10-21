Total ban on drinking and driving: Europe wants to toughen measures to achieve zero tolerance

The European Parliament pointed out that alcohol was involved in 25% of road deaths. It advocates further stringent measures to achieve its road safety goals.

On October 6, the European Parliament adopted a large majority of road safety measures: speed limits, total ban on drinking and driving, mobile phones, etc.

The resolution on road safety was adopted by 615 votes in favor, 24 against and 48 abstentions. MEPs recalled that approximately 22,700 people die on the roads of the European Union and that approximately 120,000 are seriously injured each year.

The European Union’s targets for road fatalities have not been met. The death toll fell only 36% between 2010 and 2020 against the 50% forecast. And the goal of zero deaths by 2050 cannot be achieved if nothing is done.

MEPs thus call for mobilization and harmonization in the 27 member countries.

Alcohol banned while driving

According to the Commission’s study, alcohol is thought to be involved in around 25% of fatal accidents and 15% for drugs.

The European Parliament calls on the European Commission to introduce a zero tolerance in terms of alcohol and drugs at the wheel and thus to harmonize it with all the countries of the Union.

Soon we may not be able to have a single drink before driving.

Limit speed

Parliament specifies that the speed is a determining factor in about 30% of fatal traffic accidents and an aggravating factor in most accidents.

The Commission is expected to make recommendations to enforce speed limits to ensure safety, urge MEPs. This includes a speed limit of 30km / h in residential areas and where there are large numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.





Parliament calls on Member States toapply dissuasive sanctions against speeding, including penalty point systems, and consider implementing speed-driving awareness training.

Phone while driving

Parliament notes that the use of a cell phone or other electronic devices by drivers significantly impedes the ability to drive and plays a role in 10 to 30% of road accidents.

It calls on the Member States to introduce effective, proportionate and dissuasive penalties for the use of mobile phones.

He also proposes to consider creating a “safe driving mode”, based on the “airplane mode” principle on drivers’ mobile and electronic devices to reduce distractions while driving.