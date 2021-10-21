Toyota rolls out Rc Mirai on hydrogen, a world first

Hydrogen is a fuel of the future. At least, at Toyota we believe in it. And everything is good to communicate around its star model under this fuel: the second generation Toyota Mirai. Including imagining a version of the sedan in its 1 / 10th scale radio-controlled version running on hydrogen.

On paper, that’s probably easy to imagine. In fact, it is much more complicated. To achieve this, Toyota has teamed up with Tamiya UK, which has a replica of the Mirai in its catalog, and Bramble. The latter is a specialist in hydrogen.

Externally, nothing is apparent from this conversion of the “classic” battery to hydrogen. Tamiya’s Mirai looks a lot like the real model. His Scarlet Flare red paint attests to this. Under the hull it’s another matter.

And there it is Bramble who enters the dance. The biggest challenge is to miniaturize each element so that the radio-controlled car can drive. We are talking here about the fuel cell, the printed circuit or the hydrogen control and storage system.

The result: a miniature Toyota Mirai that runs on hydrogen while developing 20 watts of power (or 0.03 hp) and the promise of a range doubled compared to the original power source (but without more detail).



